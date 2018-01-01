You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Sicagen India
|37.60
|-0.79
|148.78
|160.71
|-2.74
|1.83
|20.55
|Axtel Industries
|91.20
|-1.62
|147.29
|14.39
|0.71
|3.79
|24.06
|COSCO (India)
|340.20
|0.67
|141.52
|28.36
|1.11
|12.25
|27.77
|Standard Inds.
|21.10
|0.48
|135.72
|1.64
|-4.48
|0.00
|-
|V B Industries
|91.25
|-1.99
|119.63
|0.21
|0.13
|0.00
|-
|Oasis Tradelink
|108.45
|0.23
|117.89
|146.13
|1.35
|4.10
|26.45
|Vama Inds.
|21.75
|1.16
|114.30
|30.12
|1.11
|1.02
|21.32
|Anik Industries
|34.75
|-4.79
|96.43
|132.19
|0.62
|8.50
|4.09
|Starlite Comp.
|55.85
|7.20
|95.50
|25.40
|2.14
|2.18
|25.62
|Grandeur Product
|71.35
|0.00
|89.97
|0.94
|-2.91
|0.01
|7135.00
|Cravatex
|327.05
|-6.56
|84.38
|60.98
|1.54
|0.00
|-
|TCI Inds.
|900.00
|-2.28
|81.00
|0.41
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Binny Mills
|238.70
|0.95
|76.15
|1.91
|0.34
|3.92
|60.89
|Synergy Bizcon
|61.70
|0.49
|76.08
|17.17
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|U B Holdings
|11.34
|-4.95
|75.77
|115.12
|40.43
|0.68
|16.68
|Devhari Exports
|9.55
|3.24
|70.96
|157.24
|0.23
|0.01
|955.00
|Fervent Synerg.
|23.50
|-1.88
|70.50
|0.96
|-0.38
|0.36
|65.28
|Ejecta Marketing
|46.90
|-1.99
|68.38
|0.54
|0.02
|0.14
|335.00
|Kemp & Co.
|590.00
|3.15
|63.72
|0.84
|1.41
|19.63
|30.06
|Ushdev Intl.
|1.81
|-4.74
|61.27
|10.50
|-34.77
|0.00
|-
