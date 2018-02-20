You are here » Home
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cravatex Ltd
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|351.20
|CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|351.20
|351.20
|325.00
|327.05
|1570
|27
|09-03-2018
|375.00
|375.00
|345.05
|350.00
|290
|14
|08-03-2018
|364.00
|364.00
|363.00
|363.50
|575
|9
|07-03-2018
|363.50
|363.50
|363.50
|363.50
|46
|3
|06-03-2018
|370.00
|390.00
|362.50
|364.75
|550
|8
|05-03-2018
|379.95
|379.95
|370.00
|370.00
|42
|11
|27-02-2018
|399.00
|399.95
|371.00
|375.25
|359
|6
|26-02-2018
|384.00
|398.25
|384.00
|390.20
|208
|7
|23-02-2018
|390.05
|390.05
|380.00
|382.20
|369
|17
|20-02-2018
|390.00
|419.95
|390.00
|400.00
|161
|5
|19-02-2018
|400.00
|420.00
|395.00
|420.00
|181
|8
|16-02-2018
|422.90
|422.90
|422.90
|422.90
|50
|2
|15-02-2018
|428.00
|428.00
|393.05
|399.25
|346
|14
|12-02-2018
|380.55
|449.00
|380.55
|445.90
|157
|16
|09-02-2018
|424.00
|424.00
|400.00
|402.95
|153
|7
|07-02-2018
|380.00
|389.95
|371.00
|371.00
|395
|10
|06-02-2018
|361.05
|380.00
|361.05
|375.10
|372
|19
|05-02-2018
|360.00
|395.00
|360.00
|395.00
|128
|8
|02-02-2018
|381.15
|399.00
|363.00
|377.85
|827
|27
|01-02-2018
|435.00
|435.00
|380.10
|400.00
|166
|8
