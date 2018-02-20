JUST IN
Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
OPEN 351.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 351.20 351.20 325.00 327.05 1570 27
09-03-2018 375.00 375.00 345.05 350.00 290 14
08-03-2018 364.00 364.00 363.00 363.50 575 9
07-03-2018 363.50 363.50 363.50 363.50 46 3
06-03-2018 370.00 390.00 362.50 364.75 550 8
05-03-2018 379.95 379.95 370.00 370.00 42 11
27-02-2018 399.00 399.95 371.00 375.25 359 6
26-02-2018 384.00 398.25 384.00 390.20 208 7
23-02-2018 390.05 390.05 380.00 382.20 369 17
20-02-2018 390.00 419.95 390.00 400.00 161 5
19-02-2018 400.00 420.00 395.00 420.00 181 8
16-02-2018 422.90 422.90 422.90 422.90 50 2
15-02-2018 428.00 428.00 393.05 399.25 346 14
12-02-2018 380.55 449.00 380.55 445.90 157 16
09-02-2018 424.00 424.00 400.00 402.95 153 7
07-02-2018 380.00 389.95 371.00 371.00 395 10
06-02-2018 361.05 380.00 361.05 375.10 372 19
05-02-2018 360.00 395.00 360.00 395.00 128 8
02-02-2018 381.15 399.00 363.00 377.85 827 27
01-02-2018 435.00 435.00 380.10 400.00 166 8
