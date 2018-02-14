Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Crazy Infotech Ltd.
Crazy Infotech Limited is one of the most mature 'Total IT Solutions' company in India. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of computer hardware and peripherals and annual maintenance; mini Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development and networking solutions; information technology (IT) education and training from basics to advanced courses, and job portal for the placement ...> More
Crazy Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.22
Crazy Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-33.33
|Equity Capital
|6.69
|6.69
|-
Crazy Infotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vintron Info.
|0.56
|1.82
|4.39
|Computer Point
|0.99
|-4.81
|2.97
|Zenith Computers
|1.77
|-4.84
|2.74
|Crazy Infotech
|0.20
|0.00
|1.34
|Total Hospit.
|1.28
|0.00
|1.03
|KKRRAFTON Develo
|17.10
|-5.00
|0.96
Crazy Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Crazy Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|53.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Crazy Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|Month Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|27.00
