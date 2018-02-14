JUST IN
Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
About Crazy Infotech Ltd.

Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Limited is one of the most mature 'Total IT Solutions' company in India. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of computer hardware and peripherals and annual maintenance; mini Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development and networking solutions; information technology (IT) education and training from basics to advanced courses, and job portal for the placement

Crazy Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Crazy Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.03 33.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Expenses 0.05 0.03 66.67
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.04 -0.03 -33.33
Equity Capital 6.69 6.69 -
Crazy Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vintron Info. 0.56 1.82 4.39
Computer Point 0.99 -4.81 2.97
Zenith Computers 1.77 -4.84 2.74
Crazy Infotech 0.20 0.00 1.34
Total Hospit. 1.28 0.00 1.03
KKRRAFTON Develo 17.10 -5.00 0.96
Crazy Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.74
Crazy Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.26% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 53.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Crazy Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.20
0.20
Week Low/High 0.00
0.20
Month Low/High 0.20
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
27.00

