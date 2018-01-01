You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - BULK DEALS
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|EXCHANGE
|TRANSACTION
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|11-03-2013
|SHIVASHANKAR CAFE & CATERING
|BSE
|BUY
|369300
|0.55
|23-01-2013
|SHIVASHANKAR CAFE & CATERING
|BSE
|BUY
|347179
|0.68
|04-01-2013
|SUMAN B PIRGAL
|BSE
|BUY
|411000
|0.48
|04-01-2013
|JAIPRAKASH S UPADHAYAY
|BSE
|SELL
|369534
|0.48
|23-08-2012
|M VANJIAPPAN
|BSE
|BUY
|354186
|0.22
|08-06-2012
|M VANJIAPPAN
|BSE
|BUY
|501404
|0.20
|20-03-2012
|AMIT KUMAR GUPTA
|BSE
|SELL
|334666
|0.33
|16-03-2012
|ANANT PRAKASH KABRA
|BSE
|BUY
|334405
|0.33
|16-12-2011
|ANANT PRAKASH KABRA
|BSE
|BUY
|500000
|0.31
|13-12-2011
|ANANT PRAKASH KABRA
|BSE
|BUY
|501607
|0.36
|29-06-2011
|SONATA SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|SELL
|500000
|0.42
|29-06-2011
|ANANT PRAKASH KABRA
|BSE
|BUY
|850101
|0.42
|28-06-2011
|SONATA SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|SELL
|600000
|0.40
|28-06-2011
|ANANT PRAKASH KABRA
|BSE
|BUY
|540382
|0.40
|20-06-2011
|ANANT PRAKASH KABRA
|BSE
|BUY
|530000
|0.41
|20-06-2011
|SONATA SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|SELL
|350000
|0.41
|26-10-2010
|BP FINTRADE PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|BUY
|394975
|1.37
|26-10-2010
|BP FINTRADE PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|SELL
|494974
|1.47
|19-10-2010
|SONATA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMI
|BSE
|BUY
|436505
|1.17
|06-09-2010
|AMI V KAPASI
|BSE
|BUY
|574000
|0.80
