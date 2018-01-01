JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - BULK DEALS

TYPE: Exchange: Transaction:
From: To:
Client Name:
DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
11-03-2013 SHIVASHANKAR CAFE & CATERING BSE BUY 369300 0.55
23-01-2013 SHIVASHANKAR CAFE & CATERING BSE BUY 347179 0.68
04-01-2013 SUMAN B PIRGAL BSE BUY 411000 0.48
04-01-2013 JAIPRAKASH S UPADHAYAY BSE SELL 369534 0.48
23-08-2012 M VANJIAPPAN BSE BUY 354186 0.22
08-06-2012 M VANJIAPPAN BSE BUY 501404 0.20
20-03-2012 AMIT KUMAR GUPTA BSE SELL 334666 0.33
16-03-2012 ANANT PRAKASH KABRA BSE BUY 334405 0.33
16-12-2011 ANANT PRAKASH KABRA BSE BUY 500000 0.31
13-12-2011 ANANT PRAKASH KABRA BSE BUY 501607 0.36
29-06-2011 SONATA SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED BSE SELL 500000 0.42
29-06-2011 ANANT PRAKASH KABRA BSE BUY 850101 0.42
28-06-2011 SONATA SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED BSE SELL 600000 0.40
28-06-2011 ANANT PRAKASH KABRA BSE BUY 540382 0.40
20-06-2011 ANANT PRAKASH KABRA BSE BUY 530000 0.41
20-06-2011 SONATA SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED BSE SELL 350000 0.41
26-10-2010 BP FINTRADE PRIVATE LIMITED BSE BUY 394975 1.37
26-10-2010 BP FINTRADE PRIVATE LIMITED BSE SELL 494974 1.47
19-10-2010 SONATA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMI BSE BUY 436505 1.17
06-09-2010 AMI V KAPASI BSE BUY 574000 0.80
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: