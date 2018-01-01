JUST IN
Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 26.62 13.63 0.00
Net Cash From Operating Activities -7800.66 -1312.53 0.33
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.00 0.00 -0.33
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 7808.86 1325.52 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 8.20 12.99 0.00
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 34.82 26.62 0.00
