Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
14-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
05-02-2018 Board Meeting We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of t...
19-01-2018 Board Meeting We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of t...
14-11-2017 Board Meeting We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of t...
14-08-2017 Board Meeting We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of t...
04-05-2017 Board Meeting We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of t...
04-04-2017 Board Meeting This is inform BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Compa...
13-02-2017 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Direct...
12-11-2016 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Direct...
16-09-2016 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
02-09-2016 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
12-08-2016 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Direct...
26-05-2016 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Direct...
04-05-2016 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the C...
21-04-2016 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
12-02-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
24-06-2015 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
02-09-2014 Board Meeting To fix the Date, Time and Venue to convene the AGM of the company and th...
29-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
13-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
10-08-2013 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
29-07-2013 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
19-07-2013 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
30-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
14-05-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
09-04-2013 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
27-02-2013 Board Meeting Crazy Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
13-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

