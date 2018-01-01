You are here » Home
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|
BSE
10:36 | 20 Feb
|
0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|0.20
|CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD DATE
|EX-BONUS DATE
|Ratio
|No record found.
