Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 6.69 6.69 6.69
Reserves -7.22 -6.99 -7.41
Total Shareholders Funds -0.53 -0.30 -0.72
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.84 0.77 0.76
Total Debt 0.84 0.77 0.76
Total Liabilities 0.31 0.47 0.04
Application of Funds
Gross Block 2.02 2.02 2.77
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.19 0.22 0.28
Cash and Bank 0.00 0.00 0.00
Loans and Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Current Assets 0.19 0.22 0.28
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.01 0.01 0.06
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.65
Net Current Assets 0.18 0.21 -0.43
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 0.31 0.48 0.07
