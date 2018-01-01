You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|6.69
|6.69
|6.69
|Reserves
|-7.22
|-6.99
|-7.41
|Total Shareholders Funds
|-0.53
|-0.30
|-0.72
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.84
|0.77
|0.76
|Total Debt
|0.84
|0.77
|0.76
|Total Liabilities
|0.31
|0.47
|0.04
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|2.02
|2.02
|2.77
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.19
|0.22
|0.28
|Cash and Bank
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Loans and Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Current Assets
|0.19
|0.22
|0.28
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|Net Current Assets
|0.18
|0.21
|-0.43
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|0.31
|0.48
|0.07
