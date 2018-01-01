JUST IN
Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.12 0.10 0.00
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.06 -0.21
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.14 0.22 0.48
Profit Before Tax -0.23 -0.28 -0.69
Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.07
Profit After Tax -0.23 -0.24 -0.62
 
Share Capital 6.69 6.69 6.69
Reserves -7.22 -6.99 -7.41
Net Worth -0.53 -0.30 -0.72
Loans 0.84 0.77 0.76
Gross Block 2.02 2.02 2.77
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.19 0.22 0.28
Net Working Capital 0.18 0.21 -0.43
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -75.00 -60.00
Net Profit Margin (%) -191.67 -240.00
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
