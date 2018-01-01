JUST IN
Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 0.12 0.10 0.00
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.12 0.10 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.12 0.10 0.00
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.07 0.06 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.02 0.01 0.01
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.01 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.12 0.08 0.10
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.10
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.22 0.15 0.21
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.06 -0.21
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.09 -0.06 -0.21
Depreciation 0.14 0.22 0.48
Profit Before Tax -0.23 -0.28 -0.69
Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.07
Net Profit -0.23 -0.24 -0.62
