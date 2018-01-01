JUST IN
Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03
Expenditure 0.05 0.06 0.04 0.07 0.03
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 -0.04 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.01 -0.03 -0.01 -0.04 0.01
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04
PBT -0.04 -0.06 -0.04 -0.08 -0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.04 -0.06 -0.04 -0.08 -0.03
EPS (Rs) -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 0.00
