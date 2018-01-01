JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
Filter:

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 20.50 0.69 0.80
Asset turnover ratio 0.06 0.04 0.00
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.59 0.40 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) -75.00 -60.00 0.00
Net Profit Margin (%) -191.67 -240.00 0.00
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: