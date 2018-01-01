JUST IN
Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.03
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.03
Total Expenditure 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.08 0.08
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.04 -0.05 -0.02 -0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.03 -0.04 -0.05 -0.02 -0.04
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.11
PBT -0.10 -0.11 -0.12 -0.13 -0.16
Tax 0.00 -0.04 0.00 -0.02 -0.03
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.10 -0.07 -0.12 -0.11 -0.13
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.07 -0.12 -0.11 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 6.69 6.69 6.69 6.69 6.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 -0.02 0.00 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 6.68 6.68 6.68 6.68
Share Holding (%) 0.00 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
