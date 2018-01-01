You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
Filter:
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.07
|0.06
|0.00
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.07
|0.06
|0.00
|0.05
|Total Expenditure
|0.15
|0.14
|0.11
|0.08
|10.21
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.08
|-10.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|Gross Profit
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.08
|-9.65
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.16
|0.14
|0.17
|PBT
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.21
|-0.22
|-9.81
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-9.77
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.05
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.18
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|6.69
|6.69
|6.69
|6.69
|6.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|6.68
|6.68
|6.68
|6.68
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
