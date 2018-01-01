Crazy Infotech Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.12 0.10 0.00 0.05 0.09

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 0.12 0.10 0.00 0.05 0.09

Total Expenditure 0.21 0.16 0.21 10.23 -0.01

Operating Profit -0.09 -0.06 -0.21 -10.18 0.10

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.44 0.00

Gross Profit -0.09 -0.06 -0.21 -9.73 0.10

Depreciation 0.14 0.22 0.48 0.23 0.29

PBT -0.23 -0.28 -0.69 -9.96 -0.19

Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.07 -0.06 -0.07

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.19 -0.24 -0.62 -9.90 -0.12

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.02 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.19 -0.24 -0.62 0.12 -0.12

Equity Share Capital 6.69 6.69 6.69 6.69 6.69

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -7.22 -6.99 -7.41 -6.78 3.11

EPS

Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.09 -1.48 -0.02

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 6.68 6.68 6.68 6.68 6.68

Share Holding (%) 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11