JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
Filter:

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.12 0.10 0.00 0.05 0.09
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.12 0.10 0.00 0.05 0.09
Total Expenditure 0.21 0.16 0.21 10.23 -0.01
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.06 -0.21 -10.18 0.10
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.44 0.00
Gross Profit -0.09 -0.06 -0.21 -9.73 0.10
Depreciation 0.14 0.22 0.48 0.23 0.29
PBT -0.23 -0.28 -0.69 -9.96 -0.19
Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.07 -0.06 -0.07
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.19 -0.24 -0.62 -9.90 -0.12
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.02 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.19 -0.24 -0.62 0.12 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 6.69 6.69 6.69 6.69 6.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -7.22 -6.99 -7.41 -6.78 3.11
EPS
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.09 -1.48 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 6.68 6.68 6.68 6.68 6.68
Share Holding (%) 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: