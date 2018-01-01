JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Company Information

Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Limited is one of the most mature 'Total IT Solutions' company in India. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of computer hardware and peripherals and annual maintenance; mini Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development and networking solutions; information technology (IT) education and training from basics to advanced courses, and job portal for the placement ...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : N Aravind
Whole-time Director : A Anitha
Independent Director : T Rajendran
AUDITOR : Ramraj & Co
IND NAME : Computers - Hardware
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
No 3 2nd Floor, Swaminathan St West Mambalam,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600033
Ph : 91-44-2471 0737
WEBSITE : http://www.crazyinfotech.com
E-mail : crazyinfotech@gmail.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: