Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Company Information
Crazy Infotech Limited is one of the most mature 'Total IT Solutions' company in India. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of computer hardware and peripherals and annual maintenance; mini Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development and networking solutions; information technology (IT) education and training from basics to advanced courses, and job portal for the placement ...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|N Aravind
|Whole-time Director :
|A Anitha
|Independent Director :
|T Rajendran
|AUDITOR :
|Ramraj & Co
|IND NAME :
|Computers - Hardware
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|No 3 2nd Floor, Swaminathan St West Mambalam,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600033
|Ph : 91-44-2471 0737
|WEBSITE : http://www.crazyinfotech.com
|E-mail : crazyinfotech@gmail.com
