Crazy Infotech Limited is one of the most mature 'Total IT Solutions' company in India. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of computer hardware and peripherals and annual maintenance; mini Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development and networking solutions; information technology (IT) education and training from basics to advanced courses, and job portal for the placement and recruitment. It has three segments: computer hardware, software development and IT training. The Company is also engaged in customized software development, Web development and Website design with interactive flash and multimedia animation, system integration, networking solutions, corporate training, web promotion and consultancy services. It has four services: Infra management services, Engineering services, Technology offerings and Domain Services. Animantz Creative Animators Private Limited is the subsidiary of the Company. The company is a proactive organization based in Chennai, India. The company has also launched various initiatives in the area of corporate training and IT education. This has brought the company as a benchmark for Training solutions by some of the biggest names of the global corporate world and Govt. Institutions.
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Company History
