Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
Crazy Infotech Ltd
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office No 3 2nd Floor
Swaminathan St West Mambalam
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-44-2471 0737
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - crazyinfotech@gmail.com
Corporate Office 3/5 Alonkar Aadharsh
7th Avenue Ashok Nager
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-044-24744997
Phone1 - 91-044-24716633
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - crazyinfotech@gmail.com

