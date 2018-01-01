You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Total Promoters
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|Indian Public
|90.15
|91.69
|91.63
|91.25
|91.19
|Others
|9.74
|8.20
|8.26
|8.64
|8.70
|Total Non Promoter
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|99.89
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
