Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Announcements
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results As Per IND-AS Format For The Quarter<BR> Ended 31.12.2017
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Board Meeting On 14-02-2018
03/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
31/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Board Meeting On 05-02-2018
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Board Meeting On 19/01/2018
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Reg. 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Submission Of Revised Unaudited Financial Results As Per IND-AS Format For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2
26/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Updates
20/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results As Per IND-AS Format For The Quarter<BR> Ended 30.09.2017
15/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Board Meeting On 14-11-2017
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7 (3) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (L
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Reg. 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Crazy Infotech Lim
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Outcome of AGM
06/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Scrutinizers Report
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Submission Of Revised Unaudited Financial Results As Per IND-AS Format For The<BR> Quarter Ended 30.
26/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 30Th September 2017
18/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
06/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crazy Infotech Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
02/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Crazy Infotech:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices