Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
ITC 270.00 4.09 353.20 250.35 329383.78
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 1415.15 867.50 286698.84
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 1261.25 1026.80 108480.72
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 938.00 440.50 73558.67
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1124.70 802.08 73529.30
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 368.00 265.05 57627.47
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 4003.45 1831.25 45592.20
Marico 309.10 0.55 347.80 278.50 39898.63
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 9899.85 6667.95 30562.55
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 1175.50 936.00 28360.08
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 1242.70 715.80 27278.15
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 608.00 354.00 26664.77
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 1428.00 990.10 24216.36
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 285.75 222.50 23891.45
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 872.30 534.10 23799.70
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 7196.90 4057.95 21379.53
Whirlpool India 1563.95 2.05 1680.00 1020.00 19841.83
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 600.65 187.55 13345.14
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 2212.75 1153.75 12569.32
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.11 787.55 536.00 9093.21
