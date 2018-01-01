JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 10200.90
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 4490.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 1803.10
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 998.33
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 848.03
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 842.70
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 761.86
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 577.43
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 505.94
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 461.34
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 446.45
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 37.30 0.40 432.73
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 430.53
Emami 1066.80 -16.95 -1.56 346.37
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 310.49
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.60 0.11 270.16
Gillette India 6560.15 14.75 0.23 253.08
Akzo Nobel 1793.85 37.00 2.11 247.00
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 229.33
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -10.35 -2.20 220.96
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: