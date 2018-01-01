You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|ITC
|270.00
|4.09
|16895.59
|14880.24
|3537.02
|45522.03
|Videocon Inds.
|14.05
|4.93
|13204.83
|4993.91
|490.38
|29467.03
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|0.42
|92.90
|66.44
|1.22
|9183.57
|Gitanjali Gems
|15.05
|-4.75
|293.44
|258.27
|0.00
|9067.18
|Hind. Unilever
|1324.55
|1.84
|4712.00
|4024.00
|203.00
|7549.00
|Asian Paints
|1130.95
|0.28
|3133.62
|2604.68
|219.76
|7105.97
|United Spirits
|3137.15
|5.50
|1409.10
|1187.20
|85.10
|6020.70
|Godrej Consumer
|1079.25
|0.54
|1382.24
|1283.50
|45.41
|4578.49
|Titan Company
|828.55
|1.24
|806.67
|696.67
|147.83
|4421.44
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|0.48
|127.69
|83.67
|0.00
|4175.71
|Dabur India
|327.15
|0.11
|1490.95
|941.98
|28.25
|3993.61
|Marico
|309.10
|0.55
|624.56
|495.49
|7.94
|3039.03
|United Breweries
|1031.70
|1.65
|3649.02
|1725.55
|137.18
|2934.27
|Kansai Nerolac
|494.80
|2.23
|1569.92
|946.42
|142.12
|2841.21
|HSIL
|405.75
|-0.55
|1730.02
|1507.11
|151.58
|2428.34
|Redington India
|141.50
|3.97
|114.20
|96.42
|0.50
|2251.88
|Emami
|1066.80
|-1.56
|2625.49
|1907.47
|19.94
|2182.21
|Berger Paints
|246.05
|-0.28
|1051.57
|883.14
|56.23
|2043.07
|Radico Khaitan
|332.80
|3.18
|787.34
|703.82
|2.20
|1838.08
|Godfrey Phillips
|831.05
|3.10
|860.77
|667.30
|12.70
|1721.40
