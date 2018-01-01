JUST IN
BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
ITC 270.00 4.09 16895.59 14880.24 3537.02 45522.03
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 13204.83 4993.91 490.38 29467.03
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 92.90 66.44 1.22 9183.57
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 293.44 258.27 0.00 9067.18
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 4712.00 4024.00 203.00 7549.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 3133.62 2604.68 219.76 7105.97
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 1409.10 1187.20 85.10 6020.70
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1382.24 1283.50 45.41 4578.49
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 806.67 696.67 147.83 4421.44
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 127.69 83.67 0.00 4175.71
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 1490.95 941.98 28.25 3993.61
Marico 309.10 0.55 624.56 495.49 7.94 3039.03
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 3649.02 1725.55 137.18 2934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 1569.92 946.42 142.12 2841.21
HSIL 405.75 -0.55 1730.02 1507.11 151.58 2428.34
Redington India 141.50 3.97 114.20 96.42 0.50 2251.88
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 2625.49 1907.47 19.94 2182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 1051.57 883.14 56.23 2043.07
Radico Khaitan 332.80 3.18 787.34 703.82 2.20 1838.08
Godfrey Phillips 831.05 3.10 860.77 667.30 12.70 1721.40
