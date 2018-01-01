JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
ITC 270.00 329,383.78 55,448.46 10,200.90 45,522.03
Hind. Unilever 1,324.55 286,698.84 34,487.00 4,490.00 7,549.00
Asian Paints 1,130.95 108,480.72 16,203.39 1,803.10 7,105.97
Titan Company 828.55 73,558.67 12,716.89 761.86 4,421.44
Godrej Consumer 1,079.25 73,529.30 5,088.99 848.03 4,578.49
Dabur India 327.15 57,627.47 5,369.84 998.33 3,993.61
United Spirits 3,137.15 45,592.20 25,398.80 169.90 6,020.70
Marico 309.10 39,898.63 4,868.88 842.70 3,039.03
P & G Hygiene 9,415.45 30,562.55 2,419.16 432.73 530.29
Colgate-Palm. 1,042.65 28,360.08 4,520.20 577.43 1,300.63
United Breweries 1,031.70 27,278.15 10,228.16 229.33 2,934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 26,664.77 4,936.05 505.94 2,841.21
Emami 1,066.80 24,216.36 2,340.75 346.37 2,182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 23,891.45 4,608.53 446.45 2,043.07
Rajesh Exports 805.95 23,799.70 45,016.58 461.34 9,183.57
Gillette India 6,560.15 21,379.53 1,788.24 253.08 505.30
Whirlpool India 1,563.95 19,841.83 5,192.06 310.49 1,622.22
PC Jeweller 338.40 13,345.14 8,104.58 430.53 4,175.71
Symphony 1,796.90 12,569.32 667.17 173.16 457.96
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 9,093.21 2,720.11 270.16 1,200.38
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: