JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Redington India 141.50 3.97 1.40 -7.03 -23.47 -12.28 30.23 14.25
HCL Infosystems 54.05 0.93 -10.81 -10.66 10.87 4.40 4.71 -9.84
TVS Elec. 363.00 0.48 -5.55 -11.32 -9.76 94.33 117.30 972.38
Cerebra Integr. 53.65 -1.56 -4.88 -12.19 33.79 26.38 34.80 245.02
D-Link India 98.55 0.72 -6.94 -15.26 -21.69 0.56 -27.96 -43.07
Compuage Info. 40.15 -4.74 -16.70 -17.56 -14.76 35.87 -21.04 155.73
Smartlink Netwr. 87.35 -1.24 -7.27 -16.85 -13.13 -4.54 -5.36 20.98
WEP Solutions 44.55 2.89 3.36 4.21 -17.50 0.11 3.01 207.24
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 -6.49 -18.96 -6.04 -13.56 -46.05 -68.11
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 -1.08 -14.27 -12.22 16.49 -17.03 -0.77
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 -7.92 -20.93 -22.46 4.25 -15.16 -18.00
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 (-) (-) (-) -54.07 -57.97 48.61
ECS Biztech 8.44 0.00 0.00 0.00 -29.96 -56.72 -55.81 (-)
Vintron Info. 0.56 1.82 (-) (-) (-) 55.56 -52.14 -84.49
Computer Point 0.99 -4.81 (-) -13.91 -7.48 (-) -50.99 (-)
Zenith Computers 1.77 -4.84 -8.76 -6.84 -9.69 86.32 2.31 -52.16
KKRRAFTON Develo 17.10 -5.00 -13.64 (-) (-) (-) (-) -22.97

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: