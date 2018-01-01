You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Redington India
|141.50
|3.97
|1.40
|-7.03
|-23.47
|-12.28
|30.23
|14.25
|HCL Infosystems
|54.05
|0.93
|-10.81
|-10.66
|10.87
|4.40
|4.71
|-9.84
|TVS Elec.
|363.00
|0.48
|-5.55
|-11.32
|-9.76
|94.33
|117.30
|972.38
|Cerebra Integr.
|53.65
|-1.56
|-4.88
|-12.19
|33.79
|26.38
|34.80
|245.02
|D-Link India
|98.55
|0.72
|-6.94
|-15.26
|-21.69
|0.56
|-27.96
|-43.07
|Compuage Info.
|40.15
|-4.74
|-16.70
|-17.56
|-14.76
|35.87
|-21.04
|155.73
|Smartlink Netwr.
|87.35
|-1.24
|-7.27
|-16.85
|-13.13
|-4.54
|-5.36
|20.98
|WEP Solutions
|44.55
|2.89
|3.36
|4.21
|-17.50
|0.11
|3.01
|207.24
|Moser Baer (I)
|3.89
|-1.27
|-6.49
|-18.96
|-6.04
|-13.56
|-46.05
|-68.11
|Spel Semiconduct
|12.86
|4.98
|-1.08
|-14.27
|-12.22
|16.49
|-17.03
|-0.77
|PCS Technology
|22.10
|-1.56
|-7.92
|-20.93
|-22.46
|4.25
|-15.16
|-18.00
|MRO-TEK Realty
|24.00
|-2.24
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|-54.07
|-57.97
|48.61
|ECS Biztech
|8.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.96
|-56.72
|-55.81
|(-)
|Vintron Info.
|0.56
|1.82
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|55.56
|-52.14
|-84.49
|Computer Point
|0.99
|-4.81
|(-)
|-13.91
|-7.48
|(-)
|-50.99
|(-)
|Zenith Computers
|1.77
|-4.84
|-8.76
|-6.84
|-9.69
|86.32
|2.31
|-52.16
|KKRRAFTON Develo
|17.10
|-5.00
|-13.64
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|-22.97
Quick Links for Crazy Infotech:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices