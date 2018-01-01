You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524388
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664B01021
|BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb
|0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crazy Infotech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|12600
|52-Week high
|0.22
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|50113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|WEP Solutions
|44.55
|2.89
|111.91
|20.67
|-0.52
|0.73
|61.03
|Moser Baer (I)
|3.89
|-1.27
|86.27
|67.59
|-121.67
|0.00
|-
|Spel Semiconduct
|12.86
|4.98
|59.31
|8.34
|-0.90
|0.00
|-
|PCS Technology
|22.10
|-1.56
|46.30
|2.17
|0.35
|1.36
|16.25
|MRO-TEK Realty
|24.00
|-2.24
|44.83
|4.26
|-2.98
|0.00
|-
|Mobile Telecom.
|2.71
|-4.91
|37.80
|32.67
|-0.46
|0.00
|-
|ECS Biztech
|8.44
|0.00
|17.35
|0.18
|-0.25
|0.00
|-
|VXL Instruments
|8.73
|4.30
|11.63
|18.25
|1.22
|0.00
|-
|Allied Computer.
|0.54
|-1.82
|10.25
|3.60
|0.05
|0.01
|54.00
|Vintron Info.
|0.56
|1.82
|4.39
|8.10
|0.25
|0.00
|-
|Crazy Infotech
|0.20
|0.00
|1.34
|0.04
|-0.04
|0.00
|-
|Total Hospit.
|1.28
|0.00
|1.03
|0.25
|-0.72
|0.00
|-
