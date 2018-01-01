JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crazy Infotech Ltd

Crazy Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 524388 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664B01021
BSE 10:36 | 20 Feb 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crazy Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 12600
52-Week high 0.22
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 50113.00

Crazy Infotech Ltd. (CRAZYINFOTECH) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
WEP Solutions 44.55 2.89 111.91 20.67 -0.52 0.73 61.03
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 86.27 67.59 -121.67 0.00 -
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31 8.34 -0.90 0.00 -
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 46.30 2.17 0.35 1.36 16.25
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 44.83 4.26 -2.98 0.00 -
Mobile Telecom. 2.71 -4.91 37.80 32.67 -0.46 0.00 -
ECS Biztech 8.44 0.00 17.35 0.18 -0.25 0.00 -
VXL Instruments 8.73 4.30 11.63 18.25 1.22 0.00 -
Allied Computer. 0.54 -1.82 10.25 3.60 0.05 0.01 54.00
Vintron Info. 0.56 1.82 4.39 8.10 0.25 0.00 -
Crazy Infotech 0.20 0.00 1.34 0.04 -0.04 0.00 -
Total Hospit. 1.28 0.00 1.03 0.25 -0.72 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crazy Infotech: