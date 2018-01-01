JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
OPEN 196.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 196.90
CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.27 0.44 0.64
Net Cash From Operating Activities 4.23 1.85 1.83
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -1.81 -2.03 -0.24
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -2.20 0.01 -1.79
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.21 -0.17 -0.20
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.48 0.27 0.44
