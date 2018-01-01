You are here » Home
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|196.90
|CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|14-08-2017
|Book Closure
|16-09-2017
|23-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|06-02-2017
|Book Closure
|15-02-2017
|
|Rs.10.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
Quick Links for Creative Castings: