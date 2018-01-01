You are here » Home
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Filter:
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves
|18.93
|17.81
|15.72
|Total Shareholders Funds
|20.23
|19.11
|17.02
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.17
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|Total Debt
|0.08
|0.22
|0.06
|Total Liabilities
|20.31
|19.33
|17.08
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|17.06
|16.16
|15.83
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|5.30
|4.13
|2.23
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|2.80
|2.91
|2.95
|Sundry Debtors
|5.31
|6.15
|5.58
|Cash and Bank
|0.48
|0.27
|0.44
|Loans and Advances
|2.64
|2.59
|2.35
|Total Current Assets
|11.23
|11.92
|11.32
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|3.28
|2.86
|3.03
|Provisions
|0.49
|0.97
|0.67
|Net Current Assets
|7.46
|8.09
|7.62
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|20.31
|19.33
|17.09
