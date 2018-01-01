JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Castings Ltd

Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 196.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 196.90
CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves 18.93 17.81 15.72
Total Shareholders Funds 20.23 19.11 17.02
Secured Loans 0.00 0.17 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.08 0.05 0.06
Total Debt 0.08 0.22 0.06
Total Liabilities 20.31 19.33 17.08
Application of Funds
Gross Block 17.06 16.16 15.83
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 5.30 4.13 2.23
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 2.80 2.91 2.95
Sundry Debtors 5.31 6.15 5.58
Cash and Bank 0.48 0.27 0.44
Loans and Advances 2.64 2.59 2.35
Total Current Assets 11.23 11.92 11.32
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 3.28 2.86 3.03
Provisions 0.49 0.97 0.67
Net Current Assets 7.46 8.09 7.62
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 20.31 19.33 17.09
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Castings: