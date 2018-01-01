JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 26.04 25.23 21.24
Operating Profit 3.89 3.88 2.62
Other Income 0.37 0.62 0.14
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.03
Depreciation 0.54 0.56 0.52
Profit Before Tax 3.35 3.32 2.07
Tax 0.67 0.76 0.49
Profit After Tax 2.68 2.56 1.58
 
Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves 18.93 17.81 15.72
Net Worth 20.23 19.11 17.02
Loans 0.08 0.22 0.06
Gross Block 17.06 16.16 15.83
Investments 5.30 4.13 2.23
Cash 0.48 0.27 0.44
Debtors 5.31 6.15 5.58
Net Working Capital 7.46 8.09 7.62
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 14.94 15.38 12.34
Net Profit Margin (%) 10.29 10.15 7.44
Earning Per Share (Rs) 18.58 19.07 11.92
Dividend (%) 100.00 30.00 10.00
Dividend Payout 1.30 0.39 0.13
