Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
196.90
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
196.90
HIGH
196.90
LOW
196.90
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|26.04
|25.23
|21.24
|Operating Profit
|3.89
|3.88
|2.62
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.62
|0.14
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.56
|0.52
|Profit Before Tax
|3.35
|3.32
|2.07
|Tax
|0.67
|0.76
|0.49
|Profit After Tax
|2.68
|2.56
|1.58
|Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves
|18.93
|17.81
|15.72
|Net Worth
|20.23
|19.11
|17.02
|Loans
|0.08
|0.22
|0.06
|Gross Block
|17.06
|16.16
|15.83
|Investments
|5.30
|4.13
|2.23
|Cash
|0.48
|0.27
|0.44
|Debtors
|5.31
|6.15
|5.58
|Net Working Capital
|7.46
|8.09
|7.62
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|14.94
|15.38
|12.34
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|10.29
|10.15
|7.44
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|18.58
|19.07
|11.92
|Dividend (%)
|100.00
|30.00
|10.00
|Dividend Payout
|1.30
|0.39
|0.13
