Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|27.35
|26.59
|22.43
|Excise Duty
|1.31
|1.36
|1.19
|Net Sales
|26.04
|25.23
|21.24
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.62
|0.14
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.23
|-0.25
|-0.39
|Total Income
|26.18
|25.60
|20.99
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|8.43
|9.25
|7.18
|Power & Fuel Cost
|3.20
|3.15
|2.55
|Employee Cost
|3.49
|3.22
|3.32
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|5.43
|4.35
|3.58
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.95
|1.02
|0.93
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.79
|0.74
|0.81
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|22.29
|21.73
|18.37
|Operating Profit
|3.89
|3.88
|2.62
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|3.89
|3.88
|2.59
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.56
|0.52
|Profit Before Tax
|3.35
|3.32
|2.07
|Tax
|0.67
|0.76
|0.49
|Net Profit
|2.68
|2.56
|1.58
Quick Links for Creative Castings: