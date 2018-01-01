JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 27.35 26.59 22.43
Excise Duty 1.31 1.36 1.19
Net Sales 26.04 25.23 21.24
Other Income 0.37 0.62 0.14
Stock Adjustments -0.23 -0.25 -0.39
Total Income 26.18 25.60 20.99
Expenditure
Raw Materials 8.43 9.25 7.18
Power & Fuel Cost 3.20 3.15 2.55
Employee Cost 3.49 3.22 3.32
Other Manufacturing Expenses 5.43 4.35 3.58
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.95 1.02 0.93
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.79 0.74 0.81
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 22.29 21.73 18.37
Operating Profit 3.89 3.88 2.62
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.03
Gross Profit 3.89 3.88 2.59
Depreciation 0.54 0.56 0.52
Profit Before Tax 3.35 3.32 2.07
Tax 0.67 0.76 0.49
Net Profit 2.68 2.56 1.58
