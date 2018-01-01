You are here » Home
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|9.64
|8.95
|6.91
|5.98
|6.86
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.15
|0.03
|0.08
|0.06
|Total Income
|9.71
|9.11
|6.94
|6.05
|6.92
|Expenditure
|8.24
|8.11
|5.87
|5.38
|5.79
|Operating Profit
|1.47
|1.00
|1.07
|0.67
|1.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|1.47
|1.00
|1.07
|0.68
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|PBT
|1.33
|0.88
|0.91
|0.54
|0.98
|Tax
|0.35
|0.24
|0.21
|0.05
|0.20
|Net Profit
|0.98
|0.64
|0.70
|0.49
|0.78
|EPS (Rs)
|8.65
|5.58
|5.58
|3.75
|6.18
