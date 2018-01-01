JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 9.64 8.95 6.91 5.98 6.86
Other Income 0.07 0.15 0.03 0.08 0.06
Total Income 9.71 9.11 6.94 6.05 6.92
Expenditure 8.24 8.11 5.87 5.38 5.79
Operating Profit 1.47 1.00 1.07 0.67 1.13
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 1.47 1.00 1.07 0.68 1.13
Depreciation 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.14
PBT 1.33 0.88 0.91 0.54 0.98
Tax 0.35 0.24 0.21 0.05 0.20
Net Profit 0.98 0.64 0.70 0.49 0.78
EPS (Rs) 8.65 5.58 5.58 3.75 6.18
