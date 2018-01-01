You are here » Home
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|196.90
|CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|Current Ratio
|2.87
|2.88
|2.88
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.65
|1.66
|1.43
|Inventory turnover ratio
|9.58
|9.08
|7.02
|Debtors turnover ratio
|4.77
|4.53
|4.25
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|14.22
|14.59
|11.68
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|9.80
|9.63
|7.04
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|16.90
|18.24
|11.99
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|13.62
|14.17
|9.68
