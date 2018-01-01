You are here » Home
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|196.90
|CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|15.86
|12.84
|13.20
|12.85
|12.37
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.14
|0.23
|0.24
|0.38
|Total Income
|16.05
|12.98
|13.43
|13.09
|12.76
|Total Expenditure
|13.98
|11.09
|11.42
|11.55
|10.41
|Operating Profit
|2.07
|1.89
|2.01
|1.54
|2.34
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|2.07
|1.89
|2.00
|1.54
|2.34
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.27
|0.27
|0.28
|0.28
|PBT
|1.78
|1.65
|1.70
|1.26
|2.06
|Tax
|0.44
|0.32
|0.35
|0.39
|0.37
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.34
|1.33
|1.35
|0.87
|1.69
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.34
|1.33
|1.35
|0.87
|1.69
|Equity Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|11.16
|10.22
|10.62
|6.68
|13.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|25.08
|25.16
|25.16
|25.16
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|74.92
|74.84
|74.84
|74.84
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
