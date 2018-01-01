JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
196.90

196.90

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14
Net Sales/Income From Operations 25.50 20.06 18.67 15.46
Other Income 0.26 0.30 0.46 0.08
Total Income 25.76 20.35 19.13 15.54
Total Expenditure 22.22 17.22 16.19 13.39
Operating Profit 3.54 3.14 2.95 2.15
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.03
Gross Profit 3.53 3.13 2.95 2.11
Depreciation 0.46 0.41 0.42 0.92
PBT 3.12 2.68 2.53 1.20
Tax 0.79 0.55 0.54 0.20
Net Profit/(Loss) 2.33 2.13 1.99 1.00
Minority Interest After NP - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 2.33 2.13 1.99 1.00
Equity Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 19.81 16.80 15.30 7.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0.03 0.03 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 25.16 25.16 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0.1 0.1 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 74.84 74.84 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

