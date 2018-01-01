You are here » Home
» » Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|196.90
|CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|26.03
|25.22
|21.23
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.62
|0.14
|Total Income
|26.41
|25.84
|21.37
|Total Expenditure
|22.51
|21.96
|18.75
|Operating Profit
|3.89
|3.88
|2.62
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|3.89
|3.88
|2.59
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.56
|0.52
|PBT
|3.35
|3.32
|2.07
|Tax
|0.67
|0.76
|0.49
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|2.68
|2.56
|1.58
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|2.68
|2.56
|1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18.93
|17.81
|15.72
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|20.62
|19.68
|12.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Share Holding (%)
|25.08
|25.16
|40.08
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.1
|0.1
|0.08
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|74.92
|74.84
|59.92
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Creative Castings: