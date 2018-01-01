JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Company Information

Creative Castings Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : HIREN NAROTTAM VADGAMA
Director : JIGNESH SHASHIKANT THANKI
Managing Director : RAJAN RAMNIKLAL BAMBHANIA
Director : NAROTTAM CHHAGANLAL VADGAMA
Executive Director : SIDDHARTH VALLABHBHAI VAISHNAV
Director : VALLABHBHAI RAMJIBHAI VAISHNAV
Chairman : DHIRUBHAI HARIBHAI DAND
Director : PARSHOTAMBHAI MANJIBHAI NADPARA
Executive Director : Vishal Dhirubhai Patel
Independent Director : Dhaval Dand
Independent Director : Naimish Thanki
Independent Director : Manishaben Khunt
Company Secretary : Ektaben Harasukhbhai Bhimani
AUDITOR : Subhash Akbari & Co/B H Advani & Associates
IND NAME : Castings & Forgings
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
102 GIDC, Phase-II Dolatpara,Junagadh,Gujarat-362003
Ph : 91-0285-2660040/660224/660254
WEBSITE : http://www.creative-cast.com
E-mail : info@creative-cast.com

