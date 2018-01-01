You are here » Home
» » Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|196.90
|CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Company Information
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Director :
|HIREN NAROTTAM VADGAMA
|Director :
|JIGNESH SHASHIKANT THANKI
|Managing Director :
|RAJAN RAMNIKLAL BAMBHANIA
|Director :
|NAROTTAM CHHAGANLAL VADGAMA
|Executive Director :
|SIDDHARTH VALLABHBHAI VAISHNAV
|Director :
|VALLABHBHAI RAMJIBHAI VAISHNAV
|Chairman :
|DHIRUBHAI HARIBHAI DAND
|Director :
|PARSHOTAMBHAI MANJIBHAI NADPARA
|Executive Director :
|Vishal Dhirubhai Patel
|Independent Director :
|Dhaval Dand
|Independent Director :
|Naimish Thanki
|Independent Director :
|Manishaben Khunt
|Company Secretary :
|Ektaben Harasukhbhai Bhimani
|AUDITOR :
|Subhash Akbari & Co/B H Advani & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Castings & Forgings
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|102 GIDC, Phase-II Dolatpara,Junagadh,Gujarat-362003
|Ph : 91-0285-2660040/660224/660254
|WEBSITE : http://www.creative-cast.com
|E-mail : info@creative-cast.com
Quick Links for Creative Castings: