JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Castings Ltd

Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 196.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 196.90
CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Latest News & Headlines

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Castings: