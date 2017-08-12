Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar
|196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Announcements
-
Creative Castings Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017
03/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Board Meeting On 3Rd February 2018
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Closure of Trading Window
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017
11/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On September 30 2017
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Closure of Trading Window
03/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Board Meeting On 14Th December 2017
03/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Compliance Certificate Under Reg. 7(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations For The Period Ended On 30Th Septe
28/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) & (10) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
28/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
18/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Scrutinizers Report
25/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Outcome of AGM
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Newspaper Publication
11/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Outcome Of Board Meeting
11/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Financial Results For 1St Quarter Ended On June 302017
11/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Closure of Trading Window
31/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting
29/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
16/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
12/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Castings Ltd Fixes Book Closure For 32Nd Annual General Meeting
12/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
