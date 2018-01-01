JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 1469.60 986.67 183555.82
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1470.00 1081.00 39363.29
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 192.95 139.27 36953.28
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 799.65 497.45 34223.93
B H E L 86.90 0.75 121.77 80.93 31904.47
Havells India 504.95 0.43 592.70 417.50 31564.42
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 1744.40 1175.00 30325.01
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1096.20 767.05 21534.28
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 295.00 187.70 14654.58
Honeywell Auto 15894.50 0.23 21899.00 9530.00 14050.74
Thermax 1161.60 1.00 1375.00 835.05 13840.46
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 0.89 414.50 120.00 13670.09
AIA Engg. 1443.65 0.33 1702.00 1276.00 13613.62
L&T Technology 1291.80 2.34 1547.00 671.00 13234.49
Graphite India 675.10 4.77 908.00 103.00 13191.45
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 0.81 600.00 360.10 12146.93
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 750.00 437.20 10776.86
HEG 2683.50 4.45 3146.95 214.00 10723.27
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 25.00 14.20 10502.47
Engineers India 163.40 0.49 206.20 140.95 10325.57
