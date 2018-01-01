JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 8884.63 6647.89 503.78 57156.56
B H E L 86.90 0.75 5372.48 3595.88 168.34 41164.84
IL&FS Transport 66.85 -0.96 162.64 140.36 12.03 14842.01
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 103.15 71.47 0.00 12610.66
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 1616.85 1255.19 656.31 8474.64
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1634.80 1226.50 143.00 7966.10
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 2628.75 1755.39 128.26 7397.75
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 5215.32 2373.32 374.26 6711.12
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 5122.58 4785.48 456.61 5826.48
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 2109.17 1279.01 36.24 5594.83
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 1762.82 1639.91 1209.76 4989.09
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1999.89 1232.22 463.13 4081.68
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 2114.15 1254.91 67.78 3938.81
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 3463.12 2748.40 95.47 3833.45
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 634.38 510.68 6.10 3658.10
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 558.11 493.83 18.67 3655.82
BGR Energy Sys. 105.45 -1.54 335.85 172.42 0.00 3531.52
Havells India 504.95 0.43 1440.36 1209.83 11.91 3485.28
BEML Ltd 1122.70 1.14 682.94 570.86 79.42 3134.51
McNally Bharat 59.80 -1.48 113.90 66.49 4.63 2892.08
