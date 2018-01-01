JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
OPEN 196.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 -3.67 -5.29 5.40 19.76 42.39 10.23
AIA Engg. 1443.65 0.33 1.73 -0.52 -7.19 10.11 -0.95 13.72
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 0.81 3.38 8.25 14.15 23.13 59.38 208.18
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 -2.59 4.62 -5.96 -6.29 9.54 10.21
Ramkrishna Forg. 752.55 0.33 2.46 -6.09 -2.32 33.95 84.45 72.13
Sterling Tools 377.65 -2.18 -4.22 -6.63 -12.61 41.71 83.82 537.06
M M Forgings 1028.65 -5.65 -5.35 -5.70 2.97 64.64 112.51 47.79
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 -7.96 -17.04 -16.92 4.52 0.36 27.88
Nelcast 83.75 -1.87 -4.34 -4.94 -11.98 19.30 55.81 144.17
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 -3.98 -9.88 5.74 31.47 11.11 -8.02
Steelcast 176.45 1.47 -1.94 -9.97 0.54 46.92 202.14 323.14
PTC Inds. 581.90 -0.25 1.20 0.50 25.14 31.09 (-) (-)
Inv.& Prec.Cast. 425.05 -0.91 -6.61 -9.17 0.21 39.41 106.94 309.10
Pradeep Metals 100.05 0.55 -7.75 4.55 7.75 63.21 64.02 98.51
National Fitting 199.30 -1.73 -4.96 -7.73 -6.01 -15.62 -21.92 165.73
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 11.69 -1.69 -1.84 5.79 -46.84 -87.83
Simm. Marshall 111.80 -1.71 -8.73 -1.58 3.23 35.84 22.79 46.53
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 -7.62 -22.59 10.01 19.67 (-) -58.29
Uni Abex Alloy 580.00 4.88 -4.12 11.54 47.11 10.48 75.76 5.07
Kalyani Forge 293.45 -0.98 -5.64 -11.89 -12.51 -6.65 -24.89 2.96
