Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Porwal Auto Comp 50.10 -0.79 75.65 27.78 2.25 3.60 13.92
Tayo Rolls 64.75 2.78 66.43 0.08 -7.84 0.00 -
Akar Auto 56.60 1.34 61.01 63.67 1.19 3.16 17.91
LGB Forge 3.43 -4.99 51.45 25.17 -1.47 0.00 -
Lak. Prec. Screw 43.60 -2.02 47.70 53.33 1.93 0.00 -
Sanghvi Forg. 31.70 -3.79 47.20 16.69 -2.14 0.00 -
Rajkumar Forge 39.10 0.00 42.78 7.38 0.24 0.00 -
Hilton Met.Forg. 28.90 3.40 35.95 21.23 0.14 1.30 22.23
Bhagwati Auto 115.00 1.68 33.12 22.00 0.01 3.66 31.42
Nitin Castings 116.00 -1.32 29.81 12.95 0.51 4.46 26.01
Creative Casting 196.90 0.00 25.60 9.64 0.98 21.66 9.09
G S Auto Intl. 12.79 2.73 18.57 31.27 -1.04 0.00 -
Taparia Tools 55.75 4.99 16.95 108.39 4.21 41.28 1.35
Gontermann Peip 6.76 -2.17 15.03 0.20 -13.19 0.00 -
Carnation Inds. 39.00 -0.64 13.49 10.80 -1.37 0.00 -
EL Forge 4.30 4.88 8.74 12.02 -2.35 0.00 -
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55 0.01 -3.58 0.00 -
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12 2.17 0.01 0.00 -
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77 2.28 -1.58 0.00 -
Sh.Ganesh Forg. 1.56 -4.88 1.95 52.66 3.96 0.00 -

