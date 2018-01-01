You are here » Home » » Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar
|196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|196.90
|CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Porwal Auto Comp
|50.10
|-0.79
|75.65
|27.78
|2.25
|3.60
|13.92
|Tayo Rolls
|64.75
|2.78
|66.43
|0.08
|-7.84
|0.00
|-
|Akar Auto
|56.60
|1.34
|61.01
|63.67
|1.19
|3.16
|17.91
|LGB Forge
|3.43
|-4.99
|51.45
|25.17
|-1.47
|0.00
|-
|Lak. Prec. Screw
|43.60
|-2.02
|47.70
|53.33
|1.93
|0.00
|-
|Sanghvi Forg.
|31.70
|-3.79
|47.20
|16.69
|-2.14
|0.00
|-
|Rajkumar Forge
|39.10
|0.00
|42.78
|7.38
|0.24
|0.00
|-
|Hilton Met.Forg.
|28.90
|3.40
|35.95
|21.23
|0.14
|1.30
|22.23
|Bhagwati Auto
|115.00
|1.68
|33.12
|22.00
|0.01
|3.66
|31.42
|Nitin Castings
|116.00
|-1.32
|29.81
|12.95
|0.51
|4.46
|26.01
|Creative Casting
|196.90
|0.00
|25.60
|9.64
|0.98
|21.66
|9.09
|G S Auto Intl.
|12.79
|2.73
|18.57
|31.27
|-1.04
|0.00
|-
|Taparia Tools
|55.75
|4.99
|16.95
|108.39
|4.21
|41.28
|1.35
|Gontermann Peip
|6.76
|-2.17
|15.03
|0.20
|-13.19
|0.00
|-
|Carnation Inds.
|39.00
|-0.64
|13.49
|10.80
|-1.37
|0.00
|-
|EL Forge
|4.30
|4.88
|8.74
|12.02
|-2.35
|0.00
|-
|Vishal Malleab.
|27.95
|4.88
|7.55
|0.01
|-3.58
|0.00
|-
|Smiths & Founder
|0.60
|3.45
|6.12
|2.17
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Techno Forge
|11.07
|4.93
|4.77
|2.28
|-1.58
|0.00
|-
|Sh.Ganesh Forg.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.95
|52.66
|3.96
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for Creative Castings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices