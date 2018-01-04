You are here » Home
» » Creative Castings Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 539527
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146E01015
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
196.90
|
HIGH
196.90
|
LOW
196.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Castings Ltd
|OPEN
|196.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|196.90
|CLOSE
|196.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|55.20
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|196.90
|Buy Qty
|17656.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|100
|1
|06-02-2018
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|900
|5
|24-01-2018
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|10
|1
|22-01-2018
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|3
|1
|12-01-2018
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|6
|2
|10-01-2018
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|5
|1
|09-01-2018
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|196.90
|25
|6
|08-01-2018
|192.60
|192.60
|192.60
|192.60
|20
|7
|05-01-2018
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|2
|1
|04-01-2018
|174.75
|174.75
|174.75
|174.75
|7
|2
|03-01-2018
|166.45
|166.45
|166.45
|166.45
|2
|1
|02-01-2018
|158.55
|158.55
|158.55
|158.55
|2
|1
|01-01-2018
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|2
|1
|21-12-2017
|143.85
|143.85
|143.85
|143.85
|3
|1
|23-11-2017
|143.85
|143.85
|143.85
|143.85
|4
|1
|23-10-2017
|143.85
|143.85
|143.85
|143.85
|2
|1
|17-10-2017
|143.65
|143.65
|143.65
|143.65
|2
|1
|16-10-2017
|136.85
|136.85
|136.85
|136.85
|2
|1
|13-10-2017
|130.35
|130.35
|130.35
|130.35
|2
|1
|12-10-2017
|124.15
|124.15
|124.15
|124.15
|2
|1
Quick Links for Creative Castings:
Back to Top