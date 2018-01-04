JUST IN
Creative Castings Ltd.

BSE: 539527 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146E01015
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

196.90

 HIGH

196.90

 LOW

196.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Castings Ltd
OPEN 196.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 196.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 196.90
52-Week low 55.20
P/E 9.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 196.90
Buy Qty 17656.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Creative Castings Ltd. (CREATIVECASTING) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 196.90 196.90 196.90 196.90 100 1
06-02-2018 196.90 196.90 196.90 196.90 900 5
24-01-2018 196.90 196.90 196.90 196.90 10 1
22-01-2018 196.90 196.90 196.90 196.90 3 1
12-01-2018 196.90 196.90 196.90 196.90 6 2
10-01-2018 196.90 196.90 196.90 196.90 5 1
09-01-2018 196.90 196.90 196.90 196.90 25 6
08-01-2018 192.60 192.60 192.60 192.60 20 7
05-01-2018 183.45 183.45 183.45 183.45 2 1
04-01-2018 174.75 174.75 174.75 174.75 7 2
03-01-2018 166.45 166.45 166.45 166.45 2 1
02-01-2018 158.55 158.55 158.55 158.55 2 1
01-01-2018 151.00 151.00 151.00 151.00 2 1
21-12-2017 143.85 143.85 143.85 143.85 3 1
23-11-2017 143.85 143.85 143.85 143.85 4 1
23-10-2017 143.85 143.85 143.85 143.85 2 1
17-10-2017 143.65 143.65 143.65 143.65 2 1
16-10-2017 136.85 136.85 136.85 136.85 2 1
13-10-2017 130.35 130.35 130.35 130.35 2 1
12-10-2017 124.15 124.15 124.15 124.15 2 1
