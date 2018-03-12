Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Creative Eye Ltd.
Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The promoters of the company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar has substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Creative Eye is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. It's programming are telecasted in Doordarshan...> More
Creative Eye Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
Announcement
Creative Eye Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.56
|5.53
|-71.79
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.26
|-19.23
|Total Income
|1.76
|5.79
|-69.6
|Total Expenses
|2.77
|5.4
|-48.7
|Operating Profit
|-1.01
|0.39
|-358.97
|Net Profit
|-1.16
|0.19
|-710.53
|Equity Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|-
Creative Eye Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mediaone Global
|5.46
|0.00
|8.04
|Onesource Techm.
|12.00
|0.00
|7.79
|Vision Cinemas
|1.42
|0.00
|7.70
|Creative Eye
|3.30
|-0.30
|6.62
|Veronica Product
|0.90
|-4.26
|6.42
|Padmalaya Tele.
|3.61
|-5.00
|6.14
|Luharuka Media
|0.56
|-1.75
|5.25
Creative Eye Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Creative Eye Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.46%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.42%
|-17.35%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.99%
|2.53%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.73%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-11.76%
|3.85%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Creative Eye Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.30
|
|3.47
|Week Low/High
|3.30
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.30
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.30
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.48
|
|70.00
