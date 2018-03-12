Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The promoters of the company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar has substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Creative Eye is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. It's programming are telecasted in Doordarshan...> More