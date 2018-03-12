JUST IN
Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Creative Eye Ltd.

Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The promoters of the company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar has substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Creative Eye is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. It's programming are telecasted in Doordarshan...> More

Creative Eye Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Creative Eye Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.56 5.53 -71.79
Other Income 0.21 0.26 -19.23
Total Income 1.76 5.79 -69.6
Total Expenses 2.77 5.4 -48.7
Operating Profit -1.01 0.39 -358.97
Net Profit -1.16 0.19 -710.53
Equity Capital 10.03 10.03 -
> More on Creative Eye Ltd Financials Results

Creative Eye Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mediaone Global 5.46 0.00 8.04
Onesource Techm. 12.00 0.00 7.79
Vision Cinemas 1.42 0.00 7.70
Creative Eye 3.30 -0.30 6.62
Veronica Product 0.90 -4.26 6.42
Padmalaya Tele. 3.61 -5.00 6.14
Luharuka Media 0.56 -1.75 5.25
> More on Creative Eye Ltd Peer Group

Creative Eye Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.99
> More on Creative Eye Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Creative Eye Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.46% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.42% -17.35% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.99% 2.53% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.73% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -11.76% 3.85% 17.24% 19.01%

Creative Eye Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.30
3.47
Week Low/High 3.30
4.00
Month Low/High 3.30
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.30
6.00
All TIME Low/High 2.48
70.00

