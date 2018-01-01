You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|3.47
|CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.62
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|09-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
|21-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
|11-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
|10-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
|11-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
|28-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
|10-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
|09-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
|12-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
|10-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
|12-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
|14-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
|30-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Creative Eye Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the C...
|12-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
