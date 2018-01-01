JUST IN
Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
09-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-11-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
21-08-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
11-02-2017 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
10-11-2016 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
11-08-2016 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
28-05-2016 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
10-02-2016 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Direc...
09-11-2015 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
12-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
25-05-2015 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
10-02-2015 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
12-11-2014 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
14-08-2014 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors...
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Creative Eye Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the C...
12-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
28-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
14-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

