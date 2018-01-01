You are here » Home
» » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
15:19 | 08 Jul
|
Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|3.47
|CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.62
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|SPLIT DATE - BSE
|SPLIT DATE - NSE
|FROM
|TO
|No record found.
Quick Links for Creative Eye: