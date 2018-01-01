You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|3.47
|CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.62
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Filter:
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves
|27.17
|26.50
|27.91
|Total Shareholders Funds
|37.20
|36.53
|37.94
|Secured Loans
|0.57
|2.80
|3.22
|Unsecured Loans
|0.23
|0.22
|0.21
|Total Debt
|0.80
|3.02
|3.43
|Total Liabilities
|38.00
|39.55
|41.37
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|24.14
|24.13
|24.11
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|10.33
|12.42
|10.60
|Sundry Debtors
|13.35
|7.19
|11.70
|Cash and Bank
|12.10
|12.08
|13.06
|Loans and Advances
|4.83
|6.66
|7.25
|Total Current Assets
|40.61
|38.35
|42.61
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|4.66
|1.16
|3.84
|Provisions
|0.09
|0.07
|0.06
|Net Current Assets
|35.86
|37.12
|38.71
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|38.00
|39.54
|41.36
Quick Links for Creative Eye:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices