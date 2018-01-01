JUST IN
Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves 27.17 26.50 27.91
Total Shareholders Funds 37.20 36.53 37.94
Secured Loans 0.57 2.80 3.22
Unsecured Loans 0.23 0.22 0.21
Total Debt 0.80 3.02 3.43
Total Liabilities 38.00 39.55 41.37
Application of Funds
Gross Block 24.14 24.13 24.11
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.05 0.05 0.05
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 10.33 12.42 10.60
Sundry Debtors 13.35 7.19 11.70
Cash and Bank 12.10 12.08 13.06
Loans and Advances 4.83 6.66 7.25
Total Current Assets 40.61 38.35 42.61
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 4.66 1.16 3.84
Provisions 0.09 0.07 0.06
Net Current Assets 35.86 37.12 38.71
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 38.00 39.54 41.36
