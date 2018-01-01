JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.47
CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 17.32 5.10 15.17
Operating Profit 1.42 -0.96 -2.67
Other Income 3.51 1.25 1.52
Interest 0.44 0.20 0.40
Depreciation 0.46 0.25 0.29
Profit Before Tax 0.52 -1.41 -3.36
Tax 0.01 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax 0.51 -1.41 -3.36
 
Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves 27.17 26.50 27.91
Net Worth 37.20 36.53 37.94
Loans 0.80 3.02 3.43
Gross Block 24.14 24.13 24.11
Investments 0.05 0.05 0.05
Cash 12.10 12.08 13.06
Debtors 13.35 7.19 11.70
Net Working Capital 35.86 37.12 38.71
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 8.20 -18.82 -17.60
Net Profit Margin (%) 2.94 -27.65 -22.15
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.25 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Eye: