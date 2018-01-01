You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|17.32
|5.10
|15.17
|Operating Profit
|1.42
|-0.96
|-2.67
|Other Income
|3.51
|1.25
|1.52
|Interest
|0.44
|0.20
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.25
|0.29
|Profit Before Tax
|0.52
|-1.41
|-3.36
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.51
|-1.41
|-3.36
|Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves
|27.17
|26.50
|27.91
|Net Worth
|37.20
|36.53
|37.94
|Loans
|0.80
|3.02
|3.43
|Gross Block
|24.14
|24.13
|24.11
|Investments
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Cash
|12.10
|12.08
|13.06
|Debtors
|13.35
|7.19
|11.70
|Net Working Capital
|35.86
|37.12
|38.71
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|8.20
|-18.82
|-17.60
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|2.94
|-27.65
|-22.15
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
