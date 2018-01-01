You are here » Home
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
15:19 | 08 Jul
|
Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1.56
|0.00
|3.07
|5.44
|5.53
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.25
|0.31
|2.61
|0.26
|Total Income
|1.76
|0.25
|3.38
|8.05
|5.79
|Expenditure
|2.77
|1.17
|3.82
|6.47
|5.40
|Operating Profit
|-1.01
|-0.92
|-0.44
|1.58
|0.39
|Interest
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|0.14
|PBDT
|-1.07
|-0.92
|-0.45
|1.51
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.27
|0.06
|PBT
|-1.14
|-0.99
|-0.52
|1.24
|0.19
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-1.16
|-0.99
|-0.52
|1.23
|0.19
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.55
|-0.49
|-0.24
|0.61
|0.08
