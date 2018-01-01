JUST IN
Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 1.56 0.00 3.07 5.44 5.53
Other Income 0.21 0.25 0.31 2.61 0.26
Total Income 1.76 0.25 3.38 8.05 5.79
Expenditure 2.77 1.17 3.82 6.47 5.40
Operating Profit -1.01 -0.92 -0.44 1.58 0.39
Interest 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.14
PBDT -1.07 -0.92 -0.45 1.51 0.25
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.27 0.06
PBT -1.14 -0.99 -0.52 1.24 0.19
Tax 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
Net Profit -1.16 -0.99 -0.52 1.23 0.19
EPS (Rs) -0.55 -0.49 -0.24 0.61 0.08
